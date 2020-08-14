New Hampshire hospital postpones surgeries after equipment failure

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H., had to postpone some surgeries after its sterilization equipment malfunctioned in July, according to Fosters.

A hospital spokesperson told Fosters that dozens of surgical procedures were postponed as the hospital determined if the equipment needed to be replaced. The hospital is replacing the equipment and expects to restart procedures by the week of Aug. 24.

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital was able to continue emergency procedures after the sterilization equipment failed because local hospitals helped with sterilizing operating room tools, according to the report.

A hospital spokesperson said there was never any risk to patients.

Read the full Fosters article here.

