Renown Health opens COVID-19 care site in parking structure

Renown Health has opened the ground floor of its alternate care site at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nev., to serve more COVID-19 patients amid a virus surge, the health system said Nov. 12.

The alternate care site was created within the Mill Street parking structure at the medical center in April. The ground floor can accommodate 711 beds, with room for more beds on the first floor. It will be available for hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are clinically stable or improving.

"These challenges presented to our community this year by COVID-19 have confirmed the critical role that Renown plays as a locally owned, not-for-profit integrated health network," Tony Slonim, MD, DrPH, president and CEO of Renown Health, said in a news release. "We are passionate about stepping up to serve our community at all times, and especially when we are needed most. We are transforming and implementing creative approaches to ensure patient care needs can be addressed and that we can meet the needs of our community.”

Renown Health said opening the alternate care site allows the health system to enact its emergency preparedness plans and make room for inpatients while allowing Renown Health to continue caring for patients as coronavirus cases rise in northern Nevada and across the country.

At least three new COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,500 new cases were reported in Nevada Nov. 12, according to The New York Times database.

