Texas to set up makeshift hospital amid COVID-19 surge

Texas will establish a makeshift hospital in El Paso to help the city manage a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Greg Abbott said Oct. 25.

The hospital will be set up at the El Paso Convention and Performing Arts Center this week.

The facility will initially house 50 beds, but has the capacity to expand to 100 beds if needed.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services have also deployed auxiliary medical units to hospitals in El Paso to provide on-site surge capacity for them, according to the governor.

"The alternate care site and auxiliary medical units will reduce the strain on hospitals in El Paso as we contain the spread of COVID-19 in the region," said Mr. Abbott. "We continue to work closely with local officials in El Paso and provide resources to reduce hospitalizations, mitigate the spread and keep the people of El Paso safe."

