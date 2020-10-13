Patient sets fire in Tennessee hospital room

A patient started a fire at Murfreesboro, Tenn.-based Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital this weekend, causing some damage to the facility, according to the Daily News Journal.

The patient set medical oxygen on fire. Nurses extinguished the fire, but smoke dispersed throughout the emergency department, according to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department officials.



The fire department was able to contain the smoke to the ED and used fans to eject the smoke.

No one was injured in the fire. However, fire damaged the hospital room the patient was in and the medical equipment in the room.

"The nurses did a fantastic job and acted quickly and safely extinguished the fire," Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Battalion Chief Jamie Bigelow told the Daily News Journal.

More articles on patient flow:

'We hoped this day wouldn't come': Wisconsin to open field hospital amid COVID-19 surge

Patient shot at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

4 Montana hospitals are at 100% capacity

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.