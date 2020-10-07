Patient shot at UCLA hospital

A patient was shot by police at West Carson, Calif.-based Harbor UCLA Medical Center Harbor Oct. 6, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Torrance County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the medical center about 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report that the patient was destroying medical equipment in a room and attempting to break a window, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The patient reportedly turned his attention to responding officers and was shot, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told NBC Los Angeles.



The patient, who is between 30 and 40 years old, was taken into surgery at the medical center. The patient is in critical condition, according to NBC Los Angeles.

