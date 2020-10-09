4 Montana hospitals are at 100% capacity

Four Montana hospitals reported that they do not have any inpatient beds available, according to data released Oct. 7 by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

The report from the state health department also reveals three other hospitals have 90 percent or more of their inpatient beds occupied. The report details capacity for all inpatient beds, not just those with COVID-19 patients.

The four hospitals in Montana that reported no available beds include Missoula-based St. Patrick Hospital, Billings-based St. Vincent Health Care, Helena-based Shodair Children's Hospital and Libby-based Cabinet Peaks Medical Center.



The other hospitals in the state that reported capacity above 90 percent include Billings-based Advanced Care Hospital of Montana, Miles City-based Holy Rosary Healthcare and Roundup Memorial Healthcare.

Overall in Montana, 1,713 inpatient beds are occupied and 1,051 are available. In terms of intensive care unit bed capacity, 144 beds are occupied and 93 are available.

Access the full dataset here.

More articles on patient flow:

'We hoped this day wouldn't come': Wisconsin to open field hospital amid COVID-19 surge

Patient shot at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.