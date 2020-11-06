UnityPoint Meriter restricting some overnight surgeries amid COVID-19 surge

UnityPoint Health Meriter in Madison, Wis., is rescheduling nonemergent surgeries that require overnight stays to save beds for COVID-19 patients, according to Wisconsin Business.

The hospital has seen a "significant" uptick in COVID-19-related hospitalizations, with about one-third of UnityPoint Meriter's beds occupied by patients with the virus, Sue Erickson, UnityPoint Health Meriter president and CEO, told the publication.

In addition, UnityPoint Meriter said it is restricting surgeries requiring an overnight stay because more staff are calling out sick or being required to stay home to monitor potential COVID-19 symptoms.

