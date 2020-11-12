Arkanasas hospital postpones nonemergency surgeries

Baxter County Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Ark., said Nov. 11 it will begin postponing nonemergency surgeries, according to local news station KY3.

The hospital will only defer procedures requiring an overnight hospital stay in order to free up beds for COVID-19 patients.

As of Nov. 11, 50 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and are sidelined.

The hospital is caring for 20 patients with COVID-19, and five are in the intensive care unit.

