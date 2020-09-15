HCA to scale back services at California hospital

West Hills (Calif.) Hospital, owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is closing its obstetrics program and neonatal intensive care unit Nov. 1.

The hospital cited a decline in the number of babies being born at the hospital over the past few years as the reason for ending the services.

"West Hills Hospital will work closely with the obstetrical medical staff to maintain continuity of care for its patients," the hospital said. "We will also continue to provide emergency care services, including OB/GYN, to all patients."

Approximately 55 employees will be affected by the obstetrics program and NICU closure. The hospital said it will work with those employees to identify new opportunities with its systems.



