Franciscan Health Rensselaer to close 35-year-old residential unit

Franciscan Health Rensselaer (Ind.) hospital will close its licensed residential unit this fall, according to the Kankakee Valley Post News.

The hospital's 21-bed AlternaCare unit is slated to close Oct. 1, 35 years after it opened in 1985.

"Franciscan Health Rensselaer leaders and staff will be working to coordinate the transfer of residents to a new location which will best fit their needs," hospital officials said in a news release cited by the Post News.

The unit is on the hospital's second floor and provides residents access to emergency services, specialty physicians and lab and imaging services. Short-term and long-term stays are available for residents.

Hospital officials said AlternaCare originally filled a community need for specialized living care, but various other agencies are available for people needing this type of care.

Franciscan Health Rensselaer is part of Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health.

