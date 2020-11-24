Colorado governor allows at-capacity hospitals to transfer, deny patients

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Nov. 23 that allows hospitals at capacity to stop admitting new patients and transfer patients to other hospitals, according to The Hill.

The executive order allows the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to direct at-capacity hospitals to transfer patients to another facility without first getting written permission from the patient.

"Unfortunately, given the increase in infections, the number of persons seeking medical treatment at hospitals may far exceed the capacity of any given hospital," the order states.

The executive order does not supersede the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, which requires hospitals to screen and stabilize patients before transferring them to another facility, according to 9 News.

The executive order will remain in effect for 30 days, unless extended by another order.

As of Nov. 23, there were 1,711 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

