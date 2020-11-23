St. Louis Children's Hospital treating adult patients with COVID-19

St. Louis Children's Hospital, part of BJC HealthCare, is treating adult patients with COVID-19, a spokesperson told St. Louis Public Radio Nov. 20.

The children's hospital is treating adult patients in its emergency room and intensive care unit as ICUs at area hospitals near capacity. This marks the second time since the pandemic began that St. Louis Children's Hospital has treated adult COVID-19 patients, according to the report.

Though St. Louis Children's Hospital is admitting adult patients, its top priority will remain treating children as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, a spokesperson told St. Louis Public Radio.

Read the full St. Louis Public Radio article here.

