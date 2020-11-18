Patient shot at Los Angeles hospital has died

A patient shot by police Oct. 6 at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson, Calif., has died from wounds suffered when he was shot, the Los Angeles Times reported Nov. 17.

Nicholas Burgos Jr., who was shot seven times by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy, died Nov. 1, according to a report from the Los Angeles County coroner's office cited by the Los Angeles Times.

Mr. Burgos was a patient at the hospital on Oct. 6, when he allegedly became enraged and was destroying medical equipment. The shooting occurred after he shattered a window with a piece of steel medical equipment and attempted to force his way into a nearby room where an injured deputy was recovering, according to the report.

