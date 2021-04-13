1 dead in shooting at Ohio hospital, police say

A man was shot and killed in a police-involved shooting April 12 at Westerville, Ohio-based Mount Carmel St. Ann's, the hospital and police said in a joint statement to Becker's.

Paramedics took the man to St. Ann's April 12 for treatment after he was found passed out in a vehicle, Westerville Police Chief Charles Chandler told reporters, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Police determined the man had active felony warrants from Columbus police, escorted medics to the hospital and initiated a transfer of custody from Westerville police, according to the statement. Police have not disclosed the man's identity.

"During the transfer of custody, an altercation ensued which resulted in the discharge of firearms from [Columbus Division of Police] and St. Ann's security officers," St. Ann's and Westerville police said, noting that a firearm was also recovered at the scene.

Emergency room staff immediately tried to resuscitate the man, according to the statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Ann's said no officers, hospital staff or physicians were injured in the event.

The Ohio Attorney General Bureau of Criminal Investigation has opened a probe into the shooting.

