Fire prompts evacuation of New Jersey hospital

A mechanical fire ignited at Saint Clare's Denville (N.J.) Hospital, prompting the evacuation of several patients from the emergency room April 12, NJ.com reported.

The hospital evacuated eight patients from the ER and transferred them to the Dover Saint Clare's Dover (N.J.) Hospital, according to the Daily Voice. Other patients were moved to different areas of the building that were not affected by the fire or smoke.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out around 12 p.m., according to fire department officials.

The fire was extinguished, but as of April 12 at 3:30 p.m., the hospital remained on diversion.

More articles on patient flow:

Michigan hospitals postpone surgeries amid COVID-19 surge

Michigan, Minnesota hospitals face capacity constraints amid COVID-19 surge

Catholic Health to end ICU, acute care services at St. Joseph campus

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.