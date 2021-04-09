Michigan hospitals postpone surgeries amid COVID-19 surge

Several hospitals in Michigan are postponing some surgeries as COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients fill hospital beds, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Spectrum Health's Grand Rapids hospitals and Mercy Health Muskegon Medical Center are some of the hospitals that have canceled surgeries this week and into early next week.



The postponement comes as Michigan hospitals have started to experience capacity pressure from a COVID-19 surge. As of April 8, Michigan's COVID-19 test positivity rate was 17.6 percent, the third highest in the nation. The state has the highest case rate in the nation at 492.1 per 100,000, according to April 8 CDC data.

Joneigh Khaldun, MD, Michigan's chief medical executive, told the Detroit Free Press 3,406 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state as of April 7, up 380 percent since February, when there were 709 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

Read more here.



Editor's note: This article has been updated to include more hospitals that have postponed surgeries.

