LGBTQ+ patients receive different level of care, one-third of physicians say

About one-third of physicians see disparities in LGBTQ+ medical care due to patients' sexual orientation or gender identity, according to a new Medscape report.

The report, released Aug. 9, is based on a survey of more than 2,340 physicians in more than 29 specialties. Data was collected from Jan. 22 to March 2.

Four other findings on LGBTQ+ issues in the workplace:

1. Fifty-two percent of physicians younger than 45 say LGBTQ+ patients receive a different level of medical care because of their status, compared to 30 percent of physicians older than 45.

2. Seventy-five percent of male physicians say LGBTQ+ patients experience discrimination, compared to 84 percent of female physicians.

3. Forty-four percent of male physicians say LGBTQ+ people currently have adequate rights and equality, compared to 33 percent of female physicians.

4. Sixty-six percent of physicians say they have helped raise money for LGBTQ+ causes.

Read the full report here.