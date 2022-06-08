Yale Cancer Center director begins American Society of Clinical Oncology presidency term 

Eric Winer, MD, director of New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Cancer Center and physician-in-chief of Smilow Cancer Network, began a one-year term as president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology on June 7. 

After this term, Dr. Winer will serve one-year terms as chair of the board and then as past president. 

"More than anything else, what influences my presidential agenda is the fact that I am first and foremost a clinician," Dr. Winer said. "Everything I do is influenced by what I have learned from my patients, including my work as a researcher, mentor, and administrator."

