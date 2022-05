Cleveland-based University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center appointed Koen van Besien, MD, PhD, to lead its division of hematology and as director of the Wesley Center for Immunotherapy on May 25.

Dr. van Besien is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Leukemia and Lymphoma and is a member of the editorial review boards of the journals Bone Marrow Transplantation and Biology of Blood and Marrow Transplantation.

Dr. van Besien's appointment is effective July 15.