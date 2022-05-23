Penn Medicine, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to partner with Costa Rica on CAR-T therapies 

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia are partnering with Costa Rica's Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (Social Security Program), to facilitate CAR-T research in Costa Rica.

The partnership is a "step toward global equity in clinical research opportunities involving the use of CAR-T cell therapies," according to a May 23 news release.

"Equity in cancer care and research is a central goal of our mission at the Abramson Cancer Center," said Robert Vonderheide, MD, director of Penn's Abramson Cancer Center. "This new effort with Costa Rica exemplifies the longstanding work by Penn Medicine's Center for Global Health to address disparities across the world."