Oncology trends from the first half of 2023

Four trends in oncology have emerged in the first half of 2023.
Two positive trends revolved around improving patient outcomes through better diagnosis and improving patient care. Meanwhile, two issues related to worsening cancer drug shortages and ongoing staffing issues lead many to speculate about immediate patient care issues.
Here are the top four oncology trends from January to June in 2023:
Diagnosing cancer faster and more accurately:
- AI detects breast cancer 4 years before it develops
- Single blood test is a 'game changer' in cancer diagnostics
- AI can detect pancreatic cancer 3 years before diagnosis
- Swollen lymph nodes: Normal vaccine side effect can be mistaken as sign of cancer
Updating patient care and treatment options:
- US task force changes breast cancer screening recommendation
- How OSU cancer center is revolutionizing clinical trials through telehealth
- How Northwell is improving patient outcomes with special 15-minute sessions
- How Ochsner is leading the curve with universal genomic testing for chemo
- How Sutter Health procedure treats lung cancer in 1 day instead of weeks
- City of Hope study sheds new light on decades-old standard cancer treatment
- Dana-Farber researchers find link between multiple doses of COVID-19 vaccine and cancer patient outcomes
- Brain tumor vaccine shows promise
- Personalized pancreatic cancer vaccine shows promise in early trial
Staffing issues:
- North Carolina HCA hospital criticized for allegedly having only 1 oncologist on staff
- Oregon Nurses Association push back on $90M cancer center over staffing concerns
- The hardest part of the job, according to oncologists
- Viewpoint: Why oncologists need to say 'no' more
Cancer drug shortages:
- 'I don't know of a time that was worse': What to know about cancer drug shortages
- Some oncologists are rationing cancer drugs as shortages grow
- PHE's end leaves some cancer patients traveling 500+ miles for medication
- Oncology group revises guidance amid cancer drug shortage
- FDA stops cancer drug trial after 2 patient deaths