Oncology trends from the first half of 2023

Four trends in oncology have emerged in the first half of 2023.

Two positive trends revolved around improving patient outcomes through better diagnosis and improving patient care. Meanwhile, two issues related to worsening cancer drug shortages and ongoing staffing issues lead many to speculate about immediate patient care issues.

Here are the top four oncology trends from January to June in 2023:

Diagnosing cancer faster and more accurately:



Updating patient care and treatment options:

Staffing issues:

Cancer drug shortages: