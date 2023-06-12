The hardest part of the job, according to oncologists

Oncologists said having so many rules and regulations and dealing with difficult patients were two of the hardest parts of the job, according to a Medscape survey published May 24.

"Oncologists Compensation Report 2023" was part of Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023," which surveyed 10,011 physicians in more than 29 specialties between Oct. 7 and Jan. 17 about their income, job satisfaction and more.

Oncologists were asked to identify the most challenging part of their job as part of the survey. Here's how they answered: