Dr. Amer Zureikat selected as surgical oncology chief at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

Amer Zureikat, MD, was named chief of surgical oncology at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh.

He will also serve as vice chair of surgery for surgical oncology at UPMC and chair in clinical surgery at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He is the division chief for gastrointestinal surgical oncology at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

Dr. Zureikat has authored or co-authored more than 200 peer-reviewed publications and reviews focusing on outcomes of GI and pancreatic cancer and robotic and minimally invasive pancreatic surgery.

He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and Society of Surgical Oncology, and served on the editorial boards of several journals, including the Annals of Surgical Oncology and Journal of Surgical Oncology.

More articles on oncology:

$10M gift establishes immunotherapy center at UH Seidman Cancer Center

Radiation oncology association pushes back on CMS payment model, calls for delay

17 US cancer centers join to survey pandemic's effects on cancer prevention, care

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.