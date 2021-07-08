Death rates for many common US cancers falling, but cases rise, annual report finds

Overall U.S. cancer death rates declined for men and women from all racial and ethinc groups between 2014-18, according to the latest Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer published July 8.

The report, conducted by the American Cancer Society, CDC, National Cancer Institute, and the Northern American Association of Central Cancer Registries, found death rates for 11 of the 19 most common cancers among men decreased. The same was true for 14 of the 20 most common cancers among women.

Eight more takeaways from the report:

Deaths

1. Declines in lung cancer and melanoma death rates accelerated from 2001-18.

2. For other cancers however, such as colorectal and female breast, the declines in death rates slowed. For prostate cancer, the declining trend in death rate leveled off completely.

3. The death rates increased for a few cancers such as brain cancer and others that affect the nervous system. Death rates for pancreatic cancer in both men and women also increased.

4. Overall, cancer death rates were higher among Black people than white people.

Cases

5. Cancer incidence rates overall were higher among men than women across every racial and ethnic group, except among the Asian/Pacific Islander population from 2013-17.

6. At the same time, incidence rates increased in women, though remained stable among men.

7. Incidence rates were slightly lower among Black people than white people.

8. Among children, incidence rates increased for leukemia, brain and other nervous system cancers, and lymphoma from 2001-17.

To view the full report, click here.