Cincinnati Children's to build extended-stay apartments for families of cancer patients

Cincinnati Children's is about to break ground on 12 extended-stay apartments, which will be used by families of cancer patients treated at the on-site Proton Therapy Center.

The four single-story buildings will each contain three apartments. Each 1,300-square-foot unit will include two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, living room, laundry and porch, according to the hospital release shared with Becker's.

Liberty Township trustees approved the plans for the $3.7 million buildings on Nov. 1. Construction will begin in January 2023 and is expected to complete in April.

Cincinnati Children's is partnering with Bold & Brave Kids Foundation to operate the furnished apartments. As part of their partnership, the hospital will lease the buildings for $1 to the nonprofit.