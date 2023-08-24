Laid-off Optum nurses wanted at West Virginia health system

Morgantown, W.Va.-based MedExpress Urgent Care, owned by Optum, is laying off all registered nurses at nearly 150 facilities nationwide. In response, Morgantown-based Mon Health System says it welcomes those nurses to apply for "multiple opportunities" within the four-hospital system.

"We have heard about the decision by MedExpress to change their staffing model to no longer include registered nurses," Katie Davidson, chief human resources officer at Mon Health, told The Dominion Post Aug. 23. "We welcome any RN who has been impacted to explore the multiple opportunities we have throughout Mon Health System, which appreciates the unique skill set nurses provide and supports them with competitive pay, benefits, and respect for what they do."

MedExpress operates 15 urgent care clinics in West Virginia, according to its website.

MedExpress has not confirmed or denied the layoffs, but a spokesperson previously told Becker's the company "continually assesses and evolves our staffing models to better reflect urgent care industry standards. As always, we will support team members affected with job placement resources and seek to deploy them where possible to any open roles within the company."

UnitedHealth Group has provided limited information about layoffs at Optum and its subsidiaries, but former employees with the company took to social media in August about large swaths of layoffs they say are occurring.





