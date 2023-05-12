'We did the work': More nurses caught in degree scheme speak out

More nurses are asserting their innocence in the national degree scheme, saying their entanglement in the situation has damaged their careers and threatened their livelihoods, Newsweek reported May 12.

The publication spoke with two New York nurses who earned their degrees from Palm Beach School of Nursing in West Palm Beach, Fla., a now shuttered nursing school allegedly involved in the scheme. The nurses spoke with the publication on the condition of anonymity.

"It's like you can't even mention what school you went to now, just in fear of being blacklisted or outcast," one nurse, referred to as David, told Newsweek. "Everyone thinks everyone that went to these schools paid for their degree, which is not true."

Both nurses said they traveled to Florida every month for a one-week period to attend genuine lessons and skill labs overseen by instructors at the nursing school. The remainder of their curriculum was online.

"We did the work," a second nurse, referred to as Angela, told Newsweek. "I sat there for my [National Council Licensure Examination] … and cried and cried and studied and studied. No one could take that NCLEX for me. It seems like all our hard work was in vain."

Both nurses, who lost their jobs since the scandal broke, said they are worried about securing future employment or having to pay to redo their nurse training.

"Everyday it's a roller coaster, and your livelihood is being threatened," David said. "You don't want to do anything because you don't know when it's your last paycheck."