Viewpoint: Why nurses make great lawmakers

Nurses bring unique perspectives to the legislative process and have a role outside of the hospital, according to an op-ed written by Janice Phillips, PhD, RN, and published in The Hill.

Nurses are increasingly showing up in the race for public office across local, state and federal levels, and more should hold office, wrote Dr. Phillips, director of nursing research and health equity at Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center and an associate professor at Rush University College of Nursing.

Dr. Phillips outlines several reasons that highlight why nurses are well-suited to hold office:

Nursing is the most trusted profession. A Gallup poll found nursing to be the most trusted and ethical profession for the last 18 consecutive years. Nurses know how to advocate for public health. Nurses are passionate about their patients and consumers, which can translate well to advocating for constituents. Nurses understand the value of the Affordable Care Act. Nurses recognize the need to eliminate health disparities and guarantee greater access to healthcare.

More articles on nursing:

More than half of nurses who died of COVID-19 are people of color, nurse union says

From housekeeper to NP: How this nurse leader climbed the ranks at Baystate Medical Center

10 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.