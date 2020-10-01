More than half of nurses who died of COVID-19 are people of color, nurse union says

About 58 percent of nurses who died of COVID-19 and related complications are nurses of color, a report from a prominent nurse union says.

The report, released by National Nurses United, collected information from media reports, obituaries, union memorial pages, GoFundMe campaigns and social media (primarily Facebook, Twitter and Reddit). To learn more about the methodology, click here.

Key report findings:

1. At least 213 registered nurses have died of COVID-19 and related complications, of which 124 (58.2 percent) are people of color.

2. Sixty-seven (31.5 percent) of the RNs who died were Filipino.

3. Thirty (17.8 percent) of the RNs who died were Black.

4. At least 1,718 healthcare workers have died of COVID-19 and related complications.

5. Nearly one-third of the 448 hospital-based healthcare workers who have died were RNs.

More articles on nursing:

How Yale New Haven increased ICU capacity by 75% amid pandemic

2 US nurses among Time magazine's most influential people of 2020

Tennessee nurse imposter worked for at least 8 healthcare providers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.