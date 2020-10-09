10 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers
Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
1. Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president.
2. Lafayette, Colo.-based Good Samaritan Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president.
3. Beaumont Hospital, Taylor (Mich.) seeks a chief nursing officer.
4. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.
5. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health System seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president.
6. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer.
7. Laurium, Mich.-based Aspirus Upper Peninsula Region seeks a chief nursing officer.
8. Lafayette-based Indiana University Health Arnett and West Central Region seeks a chief nursing officer.
9. Memphis, Tenn.-based Le Bonheur Children's Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president.
10. Community Health Centers of Burlington (Vt.) seeks a chief nursing officer.
