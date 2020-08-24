10 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Rochester, N.Y.-based St. Ann's Community seeks a chief nursing officer.

2. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

3. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer.

4. Texarkana, Texas-based Christus St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

5. The Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.) seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

6. Lebanon, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

7. Lake Butler (Fla.) Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

8. Lewistown-based Central Montana Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer or chief clinical officer.

9. Phoenix-based Cascadia Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer.

10. Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati seeks a chief nursing officer.

More articles on nursing:

Nurse imposter treated multiple children in Georgia without license

Viewpoint: White House COVID-19 task force needs a nurse

Ohio board suspends licenses of 2 nurses linked to Mount Carmel patient deaths

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.