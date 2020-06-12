9 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are nine hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Helen Newberry (Mich.) Joy Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

2. Chicago-based Hartgrove Behavioral Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.

3. Madison, Wis.-based American Family Children's Hospital seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer.

4. Morrison (Ill.) Community Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

5. Fort Worth, Texas-based Bridgemoor Transitional Care seeks a chief nursing officer.

6. Columbus (Ind.) Regional Health seeks a vice president of patient care services and a chief nursing officer.

7. Brainerd, Minn.-based Essentia Health seeks a regional chief nursing officer.

8. Lake City, Iowa-based Stewart Memorial Community Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

9. Holdrege, Neb.-based Phelps Memorial Health Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

