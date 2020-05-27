8 Illinois hospitals with the best nurse-patient communication scores

The following hospitals in Illinois received top marks on patients' HCAHPS surveys for nurse communication.

At least 89 percent of patients at these eight hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from April 2018 through March 2019, the most recent data available.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

Hopedale Hospital

Illinois Valley Community Hospital (Peru)

Memorial Hospital-Chester

Cancer Treatment Centers of America Chicago

HSHS St. Francis Hospital (Litchfield)

Salem Township Hospital

St. Joseph's Hospital (Highland)

Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)

