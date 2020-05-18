6 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are six hospitals, health systems and facilities that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Hilton Head (S.C.) Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

2. Amita Health Mercy Medical Center Aurora (Ill.) seeks a chief nursing officer.

3. Genesis Medical Center Davenport (Iowa) seeks a chief nursing officer.

4. Enola-based Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer.

5. Nashville, Tenn.-based Wellpath East Clinical seeks a chief nursing officer.

6. Mercy Iowa City (Iowa) seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services.

