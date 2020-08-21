Imposter nurse treated multiple children in Georgia without license

A woman has been arrested after allegedly impersonating a nurse in Georgia, WGCL-TV reports.

Heather Denise Banks has been charged with identity theft of a registered nurse after she allegedly provided medical care to people using someone else's identity, Douglas County (Ga.) Sheriff's investigators say.

Ms. Banks worked for Omni Healthcare Services in Lithia Springs, Ga., where she cared for children with serious medical conditions in their homes. Officials say Ms. Banks used a license of a registered nurse, though she herself does not have a registered nursing license in Georgia.

Authorities say Ms. Banks said she posed as a nurse for more money, and that she had treated at least two children, though she was only authorized as a certified nursing assistant. Ms. Banks said she had pretended to be a registered nurse at another agency before, officials say.

Omni Healthcare had not responded to Becker's request for comment at the time of publication.

