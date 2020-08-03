8 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Below are eight hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

2. Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Broken Arrow (Okla.) seeks a chief nursing officer and chief clinical officer.

3. Texarkana, Texas-based Christus St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

4. Phoenix-based Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer.

5. St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Community Health Centers of Pinellas seeks a chief nursing officer.

6. Lebanon, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

7. Chandler, Ariz.-based Dignity Health East Valley Rehabilitation Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

8. Lewistown-based Central Montana Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer or chief clinical officer.

