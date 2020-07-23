Beaumont Health recognizes 14 nurses with new award

Beaumont Health has recognized 14 nurses systemwide with its first Nursing Excellence Awards, the Royal Oak, Mich.-based system said July 23.

Beaumont selected the winners for their contributions to patient care after receiving more than 800 submissions. Shortly after the system started receiving nominations, Southeastern Michigan was hit with a surge of COVID-19 patients, said Beaumont's Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant, DnP, RN.

"The courage, determination and leadership of our nurses and support staff helped us get through the surge stronger than ever," she said in a news release. "Now it’s time to celebrate their accomplishments."

This year’s nurse hero of the year is Lisa Muma, BSN, RN, a nurse navigator at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak. One colleague called Ms. Muma "a bright light to those around her, bringing years of experience and calm to what can sometimes feel like chaos."

To view the full list of winner's, click here.

