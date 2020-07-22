Heartfelt from New York: ICU nurses send 'amazing' care packages to Arizona colleagues

Amid Arizona's surge in coronavirus patients, intensive care unit nurses from New York have sent care packages to their ICU colleagues at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital in Phoenix.

A group of nurses from Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, N.Y., sent the Phoenix nurses several care packages for the entire team, according to Maricris Tallant, BSN, RN, and director of Abrazo's cardiovascular ICU.

"One of our staff nurses came here from New York, and he's a friend of one of those nurses whose team created these amazing care packages," she said.

The packages included snacks, facial masks, eye bag patches, markers, coffee, oatmeal and more.

"We are blown away by the thoughtfulness and generosity they have showed us in sending us these care packages," said Tim Eisemann, a staff nurse in the ICU at Abrazo."COVID-19 has brought great stress and anxiety to the nursing profession, but gestures like this remind us that we are all in this together and that we will make it through with each other’s support."

As of 8:09 a.m. CDT July 22, Arizona had reported 148,730 coronavirus cases and 2,918 deaths, according to The New York Times.

More articles on nursing:

'It's an insult': Nurses from South, West say many there doubt COVID-19 threat

COVID-19 taking toll as more healthcare staff contract virus, Texas nurse says

Building better self-efficacy, resilience may improve nurses' mental health, study suggests

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.