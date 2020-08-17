Virginia nurse creates free pantry for colleagues

A Virginia hospital nurse created a free pantry to help colleagues struggling to buy food or other household items during the pandemic, reports CNN.

Stacy Mason has worked as an intensive care unit nurse at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg more than seven years. She created the pantry in May after hearing that some healthcare workers in the ICU were having a hard time finding such items as diapers and sanitary wipes. The initiative started in the ICU but quickly expanded to the whole health system.

"Our ICU is truly like a family, especially now more than ever. When this started happening, we began looking after one another," Ms. Mason told CNN. "So I thought, if we can do this as an ICU, why can't we do this for the hospital and the whole health care system?"

The health system has since opened three permanent donation and pick-up locations across its facilities stocked with nonperishable food, baby products and toiletries donated by the local community.

Ms. Mason said she plans to keep the pantry open even after the pandemic ends.

