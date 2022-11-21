UW Medical Center 1st to earn 7 Magnet designations

The University of Washington Medical Center-Montlake in Seattle has become the nation's first hospital to receive seven consecutive Magnet designations from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

UW Medical Center was the first hospital to receive Magnet designation in 1994 and learned of its latest redesignation on Nov. 16. The designation, which lasts four years, recognizes hospitals that deliver exemplary nursing care.

"I am so proud and honored to work with such a distinguished team," Cindy Sayre, PhD, RN, chief nursing officer at UW Medical Center-Montlake, said in a Nov. 18 news release. "Every nurse in the hospital was instrumental to this achievement, which recognizes the excellent care we provide to our patients every day."