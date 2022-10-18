UPMC to offer loan forgiveness program for nursing students 

Pittsburgh, Pa.-based UPMC will offer nursing students financial assistance through a new loan forgiveness program set to launch in January.

Through the program, UPMC School of Nursing students who commit to work at the health system for three years after graduation can qualify for up to $7,000 of tuition loan forgiveness per semester. Nurses must have at least one full semester under their belt and meet academic requirements to be eligible.

"The UPMC Schools of Nursing allow future nurses to learn alongside the best of the best, and this program will help remove some of the financial obstacles future nurses face," Maribeth McLaughlin, BSN, RN, UPMC's chief nurse executive, said in an Oct. 17 news release.

UPMC has six hospital-based nursing schools in Pennsylvania.

