The 5 fastest-growing nurse occupations have dipped in projected growth

Nurse practitioner remains the nursing occupation with the highest projected growth by 2031; however, the projection has changed since May.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics updated their projected growth for occupations on Sept. 6, and all nursing occupations saw a decrease in projected growth over the next ten years. The last update occurred in May 2023.
Every occupation saw a dip in projected growth, but nurse anesthetists saw the most significant fall — by 2.8 percent.
Here are the fastest-growing nurse occupations with their new projected growth, and their projected growth from May:
|
Occupation
|
September
|
May
|
Nurse practitioners
|
44.5 percent
|
45.7 percent
|
Nurse anesthetists
|
9 percent
|
11.8 percent
|
Nurse midwives
|
6.4 percent
|
7.5 percent
|
Registered nurses
|
5.6 percent
|
6.2 percent
|
Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses
|
5.3 percent
|
6.3 percent