The 5 fastest-growing nurse occupations have dipped in projected growth

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

Nurse practitioner remains the nursing occupation with the highest projected growth by 2031; however, the projection has changed since May.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics updated their projected growth for occupations on Sept. 6, and all nursing occupations saw a decrease in projected growth over the next ten years. The last update occurred in May 2023.

Every occupation saw a dip in projected growth, but nurse anesthetists saw the most significant fall — by 2.8 percent.

Here are the fastest-growing nurse occupations with their new projected growth, and their projected growth from May:

  Occupation  

  September 

  May 

  Nurse practitioners  

  44.5 percent  

  45.7 percent  

  Nurse anesthetists  

  9 percent  

  11.8 percent  

  Nurse midwives  

  6.4 percent  

  7.5 percent  

  Registered nurses  

  5.6 percent  

  6.2 percent  

  Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses  

  5.3 percent  

  6.3 percent  

