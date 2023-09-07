The 5 fastest-growing nurse occupations have dipped in projected growth

Nurse practitioner remains the nursing occupation with the highest projected growth by 2031; however, the projection has changed since May.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics updated their projected growth for occupations on Sept. 6, and all nursing occupations saw a decrease in projected growth over the next ten years. The last update occurred in May 2023.

Every occupation saw a dip in projected growth, but nurse anesthetists saw the most significant fall — by 2.8 percent.

Here are the fastest-growing nurse occupations with their new projected growth, and their projected growth from May: