The 10 top-earning nursing jobs

Certified registered nurse anesthetist and geriatric nurse practitioner are the top-earning nurse professional positions, according to 2023 rankings by Nursing Process.

Nursing Process, an independent, educational resource site, used national salary averages to determine 10 of the most common six-figure jobs in nursing. (Note: Although the national average salaries for NICU registered nurse and orthopedic nurse practitioner are below $100,000, Nursing Process noted that those in positions earn six figures in some parts of the U.S.)

Here are 10 six-figure jobs with their national average salaries:

  1. Certified registered nurse anesthetist: $202,804

  2. Geriatric nurse practitioner: $157,300

  3. Cardiology nurse practitioner: $136,846

  4. Chief nursing officer: $124,139

  5. Acute care nurse practitioner: $117,066

  6. Psychiatric nurse practitioner: $108,220

  7. Oncology nurse practitioner: $106,669

  8. Director of nursing education: $100,078

  9. NICU registered nurse: $99,711

  10. Orthopedic nurse practitioner: $99,563

