The 10 top-earning nursing jobs

Certified registered nurse anesthetist and geriatric nurse practitioner are the top-earning nurse professional positions, according to 2023 rankings by Nursing Process.
Nursing Process, an independent, educational resource site, used national salary averages to determine 10 of the most common six-figure jobs in nursing. (Note: Although the national average salaries for NICU registered nurse and orthopedic nurse practitioner are below $100,000, Nursing Process noted that those in positions earn six figures in some parts of the U.S.)
Here are 10 six-figure jobs with their national average salaries:
- Certified registered nurse anesthetist: $202,804
- Geriatric nurse practitioner: $157,300
- Cardiology nurse practitioner: $136,846
- Chief nursing officer: $124,139
- Acute care nurse practitioner: $117,066
- Psychiatric nurse practitioner: $108,220
- Oncology nurse practitioner: $106,669
- Director of nursing education: $100,078
- NICU registered nurse: $99,711
- Orthopedic nurse practitioner: $99,563