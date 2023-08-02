The 10 top-earning nursing jobs

Certified registered nurse anesthetist and geriatric nurse practitioner are the top-earning nurse professional positions, according to 2023 rankings by Nursing Process.

Nursing Process, an independent, educational resource site, used national salary averages to determine 10 of the most common six-figure jobs in nursing. (Note: Although the national average salaries for NICU registered nurse and orthopedic nurse practitioner are below $100,000, Nursing Process noted that those in positions earn six figures in some parts of the U.S.)

Here are 10 six-figure jobs with their national average salaries: