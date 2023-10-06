Texas system partners with college to train 100 nurses from Mexico

A partnership between San Antonio, Texas-based Methodist Healthcare, Alamo Colleges and TecMilenio University in Monterrey, Mexico, will educate and train nurses from Mexico in an effort to curb staffing shortages in U.S. hospitals.

Program leaders anticipate the collaboration will train 100 nurses and prepare them to take the NCLEX exam for licensing in the U.S., according to a Sept. 29 news release.

After completing the program, nurses will be hired by Methodist.

"All hospitals across the nation are seeing fewer nurses enter the workforce, and we are no exception," Jimena Saenz, the associate vice president of workforce planning and development at Methodist Healthcare told Becker's. "As a major healthcare system, we are focused on creating innovative pathways to provide a positive experience for both our patients and care teams. We are thrilled to be a part of a ground-breaking partnership with Alamo Colleges and TecMilenio to not only bring more nurses into our hospitals, but to cultivate a desire to serve others with Methodist Healthcare quality and expertise."

The training program also includes tools and resources for bilingual learners to prepare them for working in the U.S.