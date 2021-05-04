Record number of NPs are practicing in US

More than 325,000 nurse practitioners were licensed to practice in the U.S. as of December 2020, marking a new high, according to an estimate the American Association of Nurse Practitioners released May 4.

This figure is up from 290,000 licensed NPs estimated to be practicing in 2020, and 270,000 estimated to be in the workforce in 2019. In 2018, the association estimated that there were more than 248,00 NPs practicing in the U.S.

To determine the nation's annual NP workforce, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners collects data from state nursing boards which it then analyzes and reviews for accuracy.

"These 325,000 NPs represent a brighter future for patients and our nation's healthcare system," association President Sophia Thomas, DNP, said in a news release. "AANP commends all the healthcare professionals who reentered the workforce to combat the pandemic and provide vital healthcare services during these most trying times."

