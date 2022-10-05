Providence CNO joins American Organization for Nursing Leadership's board

Sylvain Trepanier, DNP, RN, system chief nursing officer of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, is one of four nurse leaders joining the American Organization for Nursing Leadership's board, the organization said Sept. 29.
The organizations other three new board members are:
- Joy Parchment, PhD, RN, an assistant professor at University of Central Florida's College of Nursing in Orlando
- Rachel Culpepper, DNP, RN, general medicine service line director at Indiana University Health West Hospital in Avon
- Christi Nguyen, DNP, RN, associate chief nursing officer of nurse excellence at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas
Leaders will serve two- or three-year terms that take effect Jan. 1. AONL is a subsidiary of the American Hospital Association and represents more than 11,000 nurse leaders nationwide.