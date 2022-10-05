Providence CNO joins American Organization for Nursing Leadership's board

Sylvain Trepanier, DNP, RN, system chief nursing officer of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, is one of four nurse leaders joining the American Organization for Nursing Leadership's board, the organization said Sept. 29.

The organizations other three new board members are:

Joy Parchment, PhD, RN, an assistant professor at University of Central Florida's College of Nursing in Orlando





Rachel Culpepper, DNP, RN, general medicine service line director at Indiana University Health West Hospital in Avon





Christi Nguyen, DNP, RN, associate chief nursing officer of nurse excellence at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas

Leaders will serve two- or three-year terms that take effect Jan. 1. AONL is a subsidiary of the American Hospital Association and represents more than 11,000 nurse leaders nationwide.