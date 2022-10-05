Press Ganey names Dr. Nora Warshawsky as nurse scientist

Press Ganey has appointed Nora Warshawsky, PhD, RN, as nurse scientist to oversee nursing research and work with clients to help them better address the biggest challenges facing today's nurse leaders, the healthcare performance improvement group said Oct. 5.

Dr. Warshawsky spent more than 25 years as a registered nurse and more than a decade overseeing graduating nursing education programs.

"Dr. Warshawsky is internationally renowned with decades of research experience. Her unique perspective as both a nurse scientist and nurse leader enables us to provide critically valuable insight to our clients at a time when nurse engagement and retention are top priorities in healthcare," said Jeff Doucette, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer at Press Ganey. "Her far-reaching impact on nursing and nursing leadership make her a valuable addition to the Press Ganey team."