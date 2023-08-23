Pennsylvania finalizes multistate license practice for nurses

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his administration took key steps to begin implementing the Nurse Licensure Compact across the state, according to an Aug. 22 news release.

The goal is to release some of the strain on the healthcare workforce by allowing nurses with multistate licenses to practice without barriers.

"Allowing nurses who have a compact license from another state to start work without unnecessary bureaucratic hoops to jump through is a great first step," Pennsylvania State Sen. Lisa Boscola, who sponsored the state bill, said in the release. "I will continue to work to ensure this compact is fully implemented in Pennsylvania because our nurses deserve the full benefits of being a compact state."

Leaders from multiple state healthcare associations including The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals applauded the administration for taking these steps.

The new law will go into effect Sept. 5.