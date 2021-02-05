Penn nursing student invents wearable light for clinicians

A nursing student at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia created a wearable nightlight to help clinicians avoid disturbing patients at night, reports The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Anthony Scarpone-Lambert, 21, a first-generation college student, developed the $20 uNight Light with Jennifferre Mancillas, BSN, RN, a nurse at Madera, Calif.-based Valley Children's Hospital. The two met at an entrepreneurial conference in New Jersey in 2019.

Before creating the light, Mr. Scarpone-Lambert and Ms. Mancillas interviewed 250 nurses, 87 percent of whom said they struggle to see while performing patient care activities at night. Their research also found nurses can turn on the light in a patient's room an average of nine times during a single night shift.

Mr. Scarpone-Lambert and Ms. Mancillas said they hope to start selling the 2-by-1-inch LED light, which can hook onto a clinician's shirt collar, this month.



