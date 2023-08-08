Optum launches nurse practitioner degree program

Optum has partnered with online educator Capella University to launch an educational program for advanced practice nurses in an effort to address the nationwide shortage.

The program will blend Capella's online format with Optum's clinical resources and physical care facilities, according to an Aug. 8 news release. The first offering will be a Master of Science in Nursing — adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioner. A family nurse practitioner program is expected to launch in the future.

Students will have access to Optum’s national provider network, along with recruitment resources and the opportunity to apply for available positions at the company. Reduced tuition and leadership development resources will also be available.

Enrollment is now open for the first program and courses will begin Oct. 9.





